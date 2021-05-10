Mizoram reports 73 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,623

Mizoram reports 73 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,623PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:55 IST
Mizoram reported 73 fresh COVID- 19 cases, including over 19 children, pushing the tally to 7,623, an official said on Monday.
The toll rose to 21 following the death of a 68-year- old woman at Zoram Medical College and Hospital, he said.
Of the fresh cases, 54 infections were reported from Aizawl, eight from Siaha and four from Lawngtlai.
The northeastern state now has 1,847 active cases, while 5,755 people have recovered from the disease, including 172 patients since Sunday, he said.
Mizoram has conducted 3,29,805 sample tests till date.
