Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:52 IST
Takeda reports positive interim results of Moderna trials in Japan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which is importing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine into Japan, said interim results of clinical trials ahead of domestic regulatory approvals have been positive.

"The vaccine candidate was generally well-tolerated with no significant safety concerns reported," Takeda said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

