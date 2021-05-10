France to reopen outdoor bars and dining on May 19 - health minister

The reopening of outdoor bars and restaurants will go ahead on May 19, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday, as the number of COVID cases in intensive care eases. "The prospects look rather good but we must not let down the guard," Veran told LCI television.

The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since late March on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

