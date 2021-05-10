France to reopen outdoor bars and dining on May 19 - health minister

France to reopen outdoor bars and dining on May 19 - health ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:56 IST
The reopening of outdoor bars and restaurants will go ahead on May 19, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday, as the number of COVID cases in intensive care eases. "The prospects look rather good but we must not let down the guard," Veran told LCI television.
The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since late March on Sunday, health ministry data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- French
- health ministry
- Health
- Olivier Veran
ALSO READ
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier
U.S. to send aid to India government, healthcare workers to battle COVID-19 crisis
Vaccinated Indian-origin man infected while taking care of COVID-hit mother
Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19
US will rapidly deploy additional support to India amid COVID-19 surge: Blinken