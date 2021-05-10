Left Menu

Count of active COVID-19 cases falling in UP, recovery rate improving: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is showing a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

The highest single-day spike of over 38,000 infections was reported on April 24, and since then, there has been a steady decline, he added.

''With test, trace and treat strategy, the state machinery is conducting an average of over two lakh tests daily. With this aggressive approach, the number of active cases, which was around 3.10 lakh on April 30, has come down to about 2.33 lakh now, a fall of nearly 77,000 in nine days (till Sunday),'' the official said.

The number of people recovering from the disease is increasing every day.

According to the spokesperson, 23,333 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the state on Sunday, while the number of recoveries was 34,636.

There are currently 2,33,981 active cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who have recuperated stands at 12,54,045.

According to the spokesperson, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has described the decline in the active case and the improved recovery rate as satisfactory and instructed the 'Team-9' to further increase the state's testing capacity.

Surveillance committees are going door-to-door, screening people and providing medical kits to patients in home-isolation, he said.

Over 4.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh so far, the highest in the country, with a record 2.96 lakh tests in a single day on May 2, the spokesman added.

