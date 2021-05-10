Left Menu

Puducherry logs 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths push toll to 988

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:43 IST
Representative image

The union territory of Puducherry logged 1,266 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing up the overall tally to 72,975 a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday.

Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam recorded 23 deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday taking the toll to 988, Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said.

The 1,266 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,826 people during the last 24 hours projecting a test positivity rate at 21.73 percent.

The Puducherry region alone recorded 1,080 of the 1,266 fresh cases while Karaikal clocked 92 new infections.

Yanam and Mahe regions had 79 and 15 new cases respectively, the Health department Director said.

He said 1,108 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from healthcare facilities.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.35 percent and 79.23 percent respectively.

Mohan Kumar said 32,979 healthcare workers and 19,488 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

The department also vaccinated 1,62,852 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (those above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

There were 14,169 active cases (2,078 in hospitals and the remaining 12091 in-home isolation).

As many as 57,818 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

With the union territory registering an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the administration has announced a two-week-long lockdown from Monday till May 24.

Only essential services would be permitted.

