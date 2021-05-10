Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:47 p.m.

Organ transplant recipients vulnerable to COVID-19 even after vaccination: Study.

12:40 p.m.

Puducherry logs 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths push toll to 988.

12:11 p.m.

COVID-19 situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have become even more stark: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.

11:24 a.m.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 73.91 per cent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

11:01 a.m.

A total of 1,80,88,042 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine doses in Maharashtra, the state government said.

10:14 a.m.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 37,45,237: Health ministry.

10:12 a.m.

With 3,66,161 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,26,62,575; 3,754 more fatalities push death toll to 2,46,116: Health ministry.

10:00 a.m.

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government's ''repeated chest-thumping'' at receiving foreign aid to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the country is pathetic and had it done its job, it would not have come to this.

9:03 a.m.

Thane has reported1,752 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,88,779, an official said.

8:53 a.m.

The Mumbai civic body has denied allegations of suppressing the COVID-19 death and infection figures and said it was recording the number of fatalities as per protocols laid down by the WHO and ICMR.

