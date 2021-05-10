Left Menu

COVID crisis: Honda India Foundation earmarks Rs 6.5 cr to support relief efforts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:25 IST
COVID crisis: Honda India Foundation earmarks Rs 6.5 cr to support relief efforts

Honda India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of all Honda group companies in India, on Monday said it has earmarked Rs 6.5 crore to support the government's ongoing efforts against COVID-19.

The foundation is closely working with government authorities in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and has earmarked a sum of Rs 6.5 crore towards the relief measures.

''This second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us adversely. At this hour of need, it is imperative that more individuals and organizations come forward to help in cohesion and we do our best for the community we operate in and for the country, at large.

''We hope that these efforts by the government and the industry can help families as they tide through this calamity,'' Honda India Foundation Chairman Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

The foundation is working with various stakeholders to ensure that on-ground efforts can run seamlessly, he added.

''It is time to stand together for each other, with the belief that we will sail through this,'' Ogata noted.

As part of the aid, the Honda India Foundation will be setting up temporary COVID care isolation centers and oxygen production plants.

One 100-bed facility is being created at Honda's warehouse in Manesar in Haryana and another 50-100-bed facility at a government girls' school in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

These temporary COVID-19 care centers are expected to commence operation from next week onwards, the organisation said.

Similar isolation centers are also being explored in other locations.

The foundation is also working with state governments to set up oxygen production plants in the districts of Kolar (Karnataka), Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar (Rajasthan) and Manesar (Haryana).

Honda India Foundation noted that it has already started an extensive distribution exercise to help the local administration's efforts in all the five states by providing protection kits (PPE, Mask, Sanitisers) and food packets for front line warriors and medical equipment such as pulse oximeter, thermometers, oxygen concentrators for government hospitals in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCP calls for 'one nation, one policy' to tackle COVID-19

The ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Monday hit out at the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country and called for one nation, one policy to fight the pandemic.State Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader...

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys National Emergency Crisis and Disaster...

Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16

Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. Vistaras...

Singapore govt says state funding won't impact relationship with newspaper publisher

The relationship between Singapore Press Holdings Ltds newsroom and the government is not expected to be affected even if the state funds the companys media business after restructuring, a minister said on Monday. SPH said last week that it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021