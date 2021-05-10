Russia reports 8,465 new coronavirus cases, 321 deaths

Russia reported 8,465 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the national tally to 4,888,727.

The government coronavirus task force said 321 people had died in the last day, taking the national death toll to 113,647.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

