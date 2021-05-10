Germany to lift prioritisation for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Germany to lift prioritisation for J&J COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:43 IST
Germany is lifting the prioritisation for giving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that any adult who wants it will be able to receive the shot on a doctor's advice.
Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine last month after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in U.S. adults who received a dose. But it left it up to the European Union's member states to decide how to use it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
