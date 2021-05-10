GAVI in talks with China's Sinopharm, other vaccine makers for COVAX doses

GAVI in talks with China's Sinopharm, other vaccine makers for COVAX dosesReuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:07 IST
The Gavi Vaccine Alliance is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers including China's state-owned Sinopharm to expand the COVAX pipeline and secure doses for distribution, a Gavi spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday in response to a query.
Sinopharm received an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) last Friday, making it eligible for the COVAX program and bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world.
