GAVI in talks with China's Sinopharm, other vaccine makers for COVAX doses

The Gavi Vaccine Alliance is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers including China's state-owned Sinopharm to expand the COVAX pipeline and secure doses for distribution, a Gavi spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday in response to a query.

Sinopharm received an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) last Friday, making it eligible for the COVAX program and bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world.

