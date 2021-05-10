Left Menu

Hospitals directed no COVID patient be refused admission for lack of valid ID, Centre tells SC

These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support, it said.The Centre further said It is submitted that the Central Government has also directed that the hospitals under the Central Government, State Governments and Union territory administrations including private hospitals in States and UTs managing COVID patients shall ensure -- Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility if clinically hospitalisation is necessary otherwise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:14 IST
Hospitals directed no COVID patient be refused admission for lack of valid ID, Centre tells SC

All central and state government hospitals managing COVID patients have been directed to ensure that no patient is refused admission due to lack of a valid identity card and a positive test report for coronavirus, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

In an affidavit on the points raised by the top court, the Centre submitted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has intimated all state governments regarding the policy of setting up three-tier Health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect/ confirmed COVID-19 cases. As the vaccination of the entire country is not possible in one stretch due to the very suddenness of the pandemic and limited availability of vaccine doses, the vulnerability is the prime consideration, it said.

The Centre's affidavit was submitted late Sunday night in a suo motu case by the apex court for ensuring essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It further said that the guidance document issued in this regard on April 7, 2020, envisages/mandates setting up of COVID Care Centre (CCC) for mild cases and these have been set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums and lodges, both public and private.

''Functional hospitals like Community Health Centres (CHCs), etc, which may be handling regular, non-COVID cases may also be designated as COVID Care Centers as a last resort. Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) that shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. ''These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Health Centres. These hospitals would have beds with assured Oxygen support,'' the Centre said.

It said that a dedicated COVID hospital shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. ''These hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Hospitals. These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support,'' it said.

The Centre further said: ''It is submitted that the Central Government has also directed that the hospitals under the Central Government, State Governments and Union territory administrations including private hospitals (in States and UTs) managing COVID patients shall ensure -- Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility if clinically hospitalisation is necessary otherwise. ''A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.

No Patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city. No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.'' The government told the apex court that admissions to the hospital must be based on need and it should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation. ''The Chief Secretaries of States/Union Territories have been requested to issue circulars, incorporating the above directions within three days, which shall be in force till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

''The Centre also submitted that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary Health/Medical education of all States and UTs, to provide for extraordinary measures to augment the need of medical staff in the country,'' the bench said.

In view of the need for increasing the availability of trained human resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the guidelines and directions have been issued in consultation with the National Medical Commission and the Indian Nursing Council, the Centre said.

''It is submitted that depending upon the progress in this direction, the Central Government shall consider other incentives without compromising with the merits which can never be compromised in the field of medicine,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar

Emerging market currencies hovered around record-high levels on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data kept the dollar under pressure, while South Africas rand rose to a 16-month peak after Moodys skipped a sovereign rating review. MSCIs index of em...

NCP calls for 'one nation, one policy' to tackle COVID-19

The ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Monday hit out at the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country and called for one nation, one policy to fight the pandemic.State Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader...

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys National Emergency Crisis and Disaster...

Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16

Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. Vistaras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021