Ker health authorities foil bid by kin of COVID-19 victim to bury body without adhering to protocols

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:35 IST
The health authorities here on Monday foiled a bid by the relatives of a coronavirus victim to bury the bodywithout following the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Thrissur district Collector S Shanavas said a raid was conducted at a worshipping place in the city following information that the body of the 53-year old COVID-19 victim was unwrapped for washing it as per the religious custom.

He said the body was handed over to the relatives after wrapping it as per the COVID-19 protocol.

However, the relatives took the body to their worshipping place for washing it as per their religious custom.

The officials, who reached the spot, took custody of the body preventing the bid by the relatives to perform the religious custom violating COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Terming it an illegal act, the district Collector, who visited the place of worship, said stringent action would be taken against those who violated the law.

The district authorities said the body would not be handed over to the relatives and the burial will be conducted under government control.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

