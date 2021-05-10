Left Menu

Odisha registers 10,031 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:08 IST
Odisha registers 10,031 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Monday rose to 5,44,873 after 10,031 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,197, a senior health department official said.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state registered more than 10,000 new cases.

Of the 10,031 new cases, 6,623 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 1,329, followed by Sundergarh at 824, Cuttack at 720 and Cuttack at 708.

Barring Gajapati, Kandhamal and Malkangiri, all 27 other districts registered more than 100 cases.

Three deaths each were recorded in Khurda, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts, two in Puri, and one each in Angul, Bolangir and Dhenkanal.

This apart, 53 other patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha currently has 94,760 active cases, while 4,47,863 patients have so far recovered.

The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 5.16 per cent, the official said.

Over 1.05 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 48,377 on Sunday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest

China will draw a separation line atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepals side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday.A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the...

Retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation signalling end of democracy: WB Governor

Hours after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that West Bengal has gone into a deep crisis as retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation a...

French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam. The landmark case...

Singapore: Man hurls racial slurs, kicks Indian-origin woman for not wearing mask during brisk walk

In an apparent incident of hate crime, a man hurled racial slurs and kicked a 55-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore for not wearing a mask while she was brisk walking.Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, a private tutor, was brisk walking on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021