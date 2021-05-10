Left Menu

Covaxin doses unavailable for 2nd day in Mumbai; citizens fume

These included 20,52,963 beneficiaries who have taken the first dose and 6,47,468 people who have received their second dose, the report said. Currently, there are 175 active vaccination centers in Mumbai, included 81 run by the BMC, 20 by the state government, and 74 private facilities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccination centres in Mumbai did not administer Covaxin for the second consecutive day on Monday because of lack of stock, leaving citizens fuming as many of them are due for their second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), through its Twitter handle, released a list of 105 vaccination centres that would be functional on Monday but informed that these would be administering only the Covishield vaccine.

On Sunday also, the BMC had not administered Covaxin to the beneficiaries due to the unavailability of the vaccine.

Several citizens expressed anger and frustration at the state of affairs as many of them are due for their second dose since they had taken the first jab over 42 days back.

As per the government guidelines, the recommended gap between two doses of Covaxin is four-six weeks and for Covishield the suggested interval is four to eight weeks.

Local resident Rupesh Lingayat took to Twitter to express his frustration.

''My father took 1st dose of Covaxin, now it is impossible to get 2nd dose of Covaxin and its been 43 days since took 1st dose. He is 63. Please help,'' he tweeted.

Another resident Param Sampat also tweeted that his sister had got a booking on Saturday for a 3-5 pm slot, but when she reached 2.45 pm, authorities told her they were out of stock gave her a token for Monday.

''Today when she reached 8, she was denied a vaccine. This is absolutely irresponsible,'' he tweeted.

The BMC's executive health officer, Mangala Gomera, did not respond to calls or text messages on the lack of Covaxin doses in the city.

According to a BMC report, a total of 1,76,505 people have been administered Covaxin doses in the city, including 1,20,167 who have received the first dose and 56,338 who have got the second dose as well.

Currently, there are 175 active vaccination centres in Mumbai, included 81 run by the BMC, 20 by the state government and 74 private facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

