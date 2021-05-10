Left Menu

Budget heading for vaccination expenditure does not inhibit Centre from using funds: FinMin

More than 2.46 lakh people in India have died from the virus infection. The public health system is buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths, with several parts of the country reporting shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:26 IST
Budget heading for vaccination expenditure does not inhibit Centre from using funds: FinMin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The finance ministry on Monday said provisioning Rs 35,000 crore-expenditure for vaccines in the Union Budget for FY22 under the title 'Transfers to States' does in no way inhibit the central government from using the funds to buy COVID-19 shots.

The amount of Rs 35,000 crore provided in the Union Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2021 (FY22) under the Demand for Grants No. 40, titled 'Transfers to States' has been done for several administrative advantages, including expenditure under such head being exempted from the quarterly control restrictions.

Also, it allows the Union government to procure the vaccines and pass them on to the states as grants in kind.

Refuting reports that no provision for expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination has been done by the central government, the finance ministry said, ''vaccines have actually been, and are being, procured by and paid for by the Centre through this head of account (Demand for Grants No.40 Transfers to States)''.

Since expenditure on the vaccine is a one-off expenditure outside the normal Centrally-Sponsored Schemes of the health ministry, separate funding ensures easy monitoring and management of these funds, the ministry noted.

The amount provided under this head for vaccinations is operated by the Ministry of Health. Vaccines are passed on to the states as grants in kind and the actual administration of vaccines is being done by states, it said.

Further, there is enough administrative flexibility to change the nature of the scheme between grants in-kind and other forms of grants, it said in a statement.

''The use of the Demand titled 'Transfers to States' in no way implies that expenditure cannot be incurred by the Centre,'' the ministry said.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being provided free of cost by the Centre to those who are 45 years of age and above and to all frontline workers.

The Centre has so far provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses to states/ UTs free of cost.

The Centre has placed total orders of 26.60 crore doses for Rs 3,639.67 crore with the Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine while an order for 8 crore doses involving a number of Rs 1,104.78 crore has been placed with Bharat Biotech for Covaxin.

India is facing the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19 cases with more than 3 lakh new daily cases being reported for two weeks now and the new cases reached more than 4 lakh daily over the weekend. More than 2.46 lakh people in India have died from the virus infection.

The public health system is buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths, with several parts of the country reporting shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest

China will draw a separation line atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepals side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday.A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the...

Retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation signalling end of democracy: WB Governor

Hours after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that West Bengal has gone into a deep crisis as retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation a...

French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam. The landmark case...

Singapore: Man hurls racial slurs, kicks Indian-origin woman for not wearing mask during brisk walk

In an apparent incident of hate crime, a man hurled racial slurs and kicked a 55-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore for not wearing a mask while she was brisk walking.Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, a private tutor, was brisk walking on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021