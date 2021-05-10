Left Menu

Four of specimens test positive for COVID-19 B.1.617.2 variant

In a statement, the NICD said it had sequenced the COVID-19 specimens from individuals who had travelled to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:31 IST
Four of specimens test positive for COVID-19 B.1.617.2 variant
It added that all cases have been isolated and managed according to COVID-19 case management guidelines. Contact tracing has also been performed in order to limit the spread of this variant. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that four of the specimens it had, have tested positive for the COVID-19 B.1.617.2 variant.

In a statement, the NICD said it had sequenced the COVID-19 specimens from individuals who had travelled to India.

"The institute can confirm that four of the specimens tested positive for B.1.617.2 (two cases from Gauteng and two from KwaZulu-Natal). The B.1.617.2 variant is currently highlighted as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization and is one of the multiple variants circulating in India," it said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that all cases have been isolated and managed according to COVID-19 case management guidelines. Contact tracing has also been performed in order to limit the spread of this variant.

Another variant that is currently dominating COVID-19 infections in Europe and North America, B.1.1.7 has also been detected in South Africa.

Eleven cases of B.1.1.7 have been confirmed, with eight cases in the Western Cape, two cases in Gauteng and one case in KwaZulu-Natal.

"It is not surprising that new variants have been detected in South Africa", said NICD Acting Executive Director, Professor Adrian Puren.

Head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the NICD, Dr Michelle Groome, assured the public that the institute is focusing its resources and research efforts towards understanding the variants and what the potential implications are for South Africa.

Groome added that provincial health authorities remain on high alert and are prioritising the sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples from travellers entering the country, from India specifically and their close contacts.

The institute said minimising the spread of the disease and possibly curtailing a resurgence through compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions could not be emphasised enough.

"We understand that many are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, and becoming lax in exercising preventative measures. But for the sake of yourselves and your loved ones, wash or sanitise your hands, wear your masks and maintain a physical distance of 1.5 m from others. Remember to hold gatherings outdoors, or in well-ventilated areas and roll up your sleeve once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you," said Puren.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest

China will draw a separation line atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepals side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday.A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the...

Retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation signalling end of democracy: WB Governor

Hours after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that West Bengal has gone into a deep crisis as retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation a...

French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam. The landmark case...

Singapore: Man hurls racial slurs, kicks Indian-origin woman for not wearing mask during brisk walk

In an apparent incident of hate crime, a man hurled racial slurs and kicked a 55-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore for not wearing a mask while she was brisk walking.Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, a private tutor, was brisk walking on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021