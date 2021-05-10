Left Menu

First 'Oxygen Express' train to arrive in Bengaluru tomorrow

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:48 IST
Bengaluru, May 10 (PTI): The first 'Oxygen Express' to Karnataka with six cryogenic containers -- a total of 120 tonnes -- left Jamshedpur on Monday.

The train is expected to reach Inland Container Depot, Container Corporation of India, Whitefield, here, on Tuesday, an official press release said.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 47,930 fresh COVID-19 infections, and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours.

