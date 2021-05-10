Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left: Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.

The minister's remarks came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to direct manufacturers to increase vaccine supplies to the capital between May and July.

''Covaxin doses can last up to one day only, while Covishield doses can last up to three to four days,'' Jain told reporters after reviewing preparations at Guru Teg Bahadur COVID Care Centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi.

Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers, according to government data released on Sunday.

Around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Till Sunday evening, Delhi had 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses were available for the 18-44 age category.

The health minister said the dip in the positivity rate and the number of new infections over the last fortnight is a ''glimmer of hope''.

''The number of cases has reduced from around 28,000 to 13,000 now. The positivity rate has come down from a high of 36 per cent to around 20 per cent,'' Jain said.

He, however, said there's no room for any leniency and urged everyone to keep their guard up. Jain said the 400-bed Guru Teg Bahadur COVID Care Centre has been attached with the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has provided the infrastructure for the facility and the Delhi government has given medical support, he said. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the DSGMC, said the COVID care centre will be managed by 50 doctors from LNJP Hospital. They will be supported by a team of 150 nurses and ward boys.

All beds have oxygen concentrators. The facility has a backup of 150 D-type cylinders. It has all the essential drugs, including Remdesivir and Fabiflu, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Sirsa said.

''Patients who need up to 20 litres per minute of oxygen can be treated here,'' he said, adding that the treatment and food will be completely free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)