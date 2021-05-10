Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Poland's vaccination programme said on Monday.

The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shortened to 35 days from 42 days, Michal Dworczyk told a news conference. The gap for AstraZeneca will be shortened from 84 days to 35 days.

