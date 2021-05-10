Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine dosesReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:59 IST
Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Poland's vaccination programme said on Monday.
The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shortened to 35 days from 42 days, Michal Dworczyk told a news conference. The gap for AstraZeneca will be shortened from 84 days to 35 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- Moderna
- Poland
- Michal Dworczyk
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID shot
France's Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots
Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman
Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines
Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30 - WHO spokesman