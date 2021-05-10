Left Menu

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Experts have said India's actual figures could be far higher than reported. Sunday's 1.47 million tests for COVID-19 were this month's lowest yet, data from the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research showed.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths as hospitals run out of oxygen and beds and morgues and crematoria overflow. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi Experts have said India's actual figures could be far higher than reported.

Sunday's 1.47 million tests for COVID-19 were this month's lowest yet, data from the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research showed. The figure compared with a daily average of 1.7 million for the first eight days of May. The number of positive results from the tests was not immediately clear, however.

Many states have imposed strict lockdowns over the last month while others have placed curbs on movement and shut cinemas, restaurants, pubs, and shopping malls. But pressure is mounting on Modi to announce a nationwide lockdown as he did during the first wave of infections last year.

He is battling criticism for allowing huge gatherings at a religious festival and holding large election rallies during the past two months even as cases surged. "A failure of governance of epic and historic proportions," Vipin Narang, a political science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, the chief of the main opposition Congress party, blamed the government for abdicating its responsibility by leaving vaccinations to states, Reuter's partner ANI said on Twitter. Delhi's health minister said the city was running out of vaccines, with just three to four days of supplies remaining of AstraZeneca, made by the Serum Institute of India and branded Covishield, the NDTV news channel reported.

By Monday, the world's largest vaccine-producing nation had fully vaccinated just over 34.8 million, or about 2.5%, of a population of about 1.35 billion, government data shows. (Graphic on global vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta SHUT DOWN NEEDED

On Sunday, top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had advised Indian authorities they needed to shut down. "You've got to shut down," Fauci said on ABC's "This Week" television show. "I believe several of the Indian states have already done that, but you need to break the chain of transmission. And one of the ways to do that is to shut down."

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also called for a "complete, well-planned, pre-announced" lockdown. New Delhi entered the fourth week of lockdown, with tougher curbs such as the shutdown of the suburban rail network, while residents scrambled for scarce hospital beds and oxygen supplies.

"This is not the time to be lenient," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. "This phase is so tough, this wave is so dangerous, so many people are dying...the priority at this hour is to save lives," he said in a televised address.

Late on Sunday, the northern state of Uttarakhand said it would impose a curfew from Tuesday until May 18, just days after mass religious gatherings held in the state became virus super spreading events. Shops selling essential food items will stay open for some hours in the morning, while malls, gyms, theatres, bars, and liquor shops are among the enterprises that will be shut, the government said.

Organizers of the popular and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament conceded the remaining games would have to be played overseas after having suspended the contest over the virus this month. Global support, in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, and other medical gear, has poured in.

U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co said it had signed licensing deals with Indian drugmakers, such as Cipla Ltd, Lupin, and Sun Pharma to make and sell its arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. India's drug regulator has approved the drug for restricted emergency use in combination with remdesivir for hospitalized adult sufferers requiring oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

