Left Menu

Sri Lanka records highest single-day spike with over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:59 IST
Sri Lanka records highest single-day spike with over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has recorded over 2,600 coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day count recorded so far in the island nation since the pandemic began last year, authorities said on Monday.

Gen. Shavendra Silva, the head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPOC), said some 2,672 cases were confirmed on Sunday, up from 1,896 a day earlier.

Sri Lanka on Sunday set a new record with the number of daily COVID-19 infections exceeding 2,500 for the first time since the epidemic began, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The coronavirus cases are surging as health authorities continue to struggle to provide care for the confirmed cases. The government said action to create 10,000 care beds has been fast tracked.

All public events have been stopped until May 20 as no gatherings are allowed. The authorities have come under fire for failure to order a lockdown to try and contain the spread of the virus.

On average 1,900 people were found to be infected in Sri Lanka daily since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lanka has recorded a spike in the number of people infected with the coronavirus after the health guidelines were disregarded during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to the Epidemiology Unit report, so far a total of 931,396 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and out of them 197,340 have received the second dose.

Last week, the Russian Sputnik V was first administered in a populous Colombo suburb as cases surged throughout the island.

The first jab of the Sputnik V vaccine has been given to 4,381 people so far, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Sri Lanka had to opt for other vaccines due to the delay in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India. The roll out of AstraZeneca's second dose began last month even with the shortfall of the required number.

The Government expects the delivery of more vaccines in July, August and September.

Meanwhile, the police said they have arrested some 7,316 people till Sunday for violating quarantine regulations. They have been arrested for not wearing masks and failure to keep social distancing.

The raids by police on quarantine law breakers are shown on media. Policemen clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) were seen grabbing the violators and forcefully carrying them into buses.

Officials say over 115 villages in 53 police areas in 14 of the 25 administrative districts in the country have been isolated. Sri Lanka had recorded nearly 126,000 cases by Sunday with 105,000 of them had been cured and discharged. The death toll has crossed 800.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia....

TECNO brings back doorstep delivery facility to ensure safe & convenient shopping experience

Keeping safety as paramount, brand TECNO ensures a stringent end-to-end safety protocol in its delivery cycle Additional offers can be availed by consumers like 1-time screen replacement, free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6...

HUL’s Sudhir Sitapati to step down as Executive Director

FMCG major HUL on Monday said its Executive Director Foods and Refreshment Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes.Srinandan Sundaram replaces Sudhir Sit...

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-metre injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammals life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.The wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021