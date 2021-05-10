Sri Lanka records highest single-day spike with over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has recorded over 2,600 coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day count recorded so far in the island nation since the pandemic began last year, authorities said on Monday.

Gen. Shavendra Silva, the head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPOC), said some 2,672 cases were confirmed on Sunday, up from 1,896 a day earlier.

Sri Lanka on Sunday set a new record with the number of daily COVID-19 infections exceeding 2,500 for the first time since the epidemic began, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The coronavirus cases are surging as health authorities continue to struggle to provide care for the confirmed cases. The government said action to create 10,000 care beds has been fast tracked.

All public events have been stopped until May 20 as no gatherings are allowed. The authorities have come under fire for failure to order a lockdown to try and contain the spread of the virus.

On average 1,900 people were found to be infected in Sri Lanka daily since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lanka has recorded a spike in the number of people infected with the coronavirus after the health guidelines were disregarded during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to the Epidemiology Unit report, so far a total of 931,396 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and out of them 197,340 have received the second dose.

Last week, the Russian Sputnik V was first administered in a populous Colombo suburb as cases surged throughout the island.

The first jab of the Sputnik V vaccine has been given to 4,381 people so far, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Sri Lanka had to opt for other vaccines due to the delay in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India. The roll out of AstraZeneca's second dose began last month even with the shortfall of the required number.

The Government expects the delivery of more vaccines in July, August and September.

Meanwhile, the police said they have arrested some 7,316 people till Sunday for violating quarantine regulations. They have been arrested for not wearing masks and failure to keep social distancing.

The raids by police on quarantine law breakers are shown on media. Policemen clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) were seen grabbing the violators and forcefully carrying them into buses.

Officials say over 115 villages in 53 police areas in 14 of the 25 administrative districts in the country have been isolated. Sri Lanka had recorded nearly 126,000 cases by Sunday with 105,000 of them had been cured and discharged. The death toll has crossed 800.

