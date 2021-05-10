Left Menu

Seizure of oxygen concentrators by police without merit, Matrix Cellular tells Delhi HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions for immediate release of oxygen concentrators seized by Delhi Police from its collection centre in Lodhi Colony and its office premises in Mehrauli.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions for immediate release of oxygen concentrators seized by Delhi Police from its collection centre in Lodhi Colony and its office premises in Mehrauli. The company said in its plea that there is no basis for the "arbitrary, irresponsible and highly capricious" conduct on part of the respondent Delhi Police in seizing the essential commodities such as the oxygen concentrators when the people in Delhi are in dire need of the same.

Advocate Samudra Sarangi, who filed the plea for the petitioner, said this seizure is "baseless in law" and is "entirely without merit" since the FIR fails to disclose any offence. The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna deferred the matter for May 13 after hearing the submission of both sides.

CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd Gaurav Khanna was also recently arrested in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from Khan Market restaurants. The plea said that Matrix Cellular company is engaged in the business of providing telecommunication services for persons travelling abroad. However, on account of the unfortunate circumstances prevailing in the country on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the petitioner has been engaged in the procurement and distribution of coronavirus-related products.

It said that on account of the catastrophic impact of pandemic on India's health infrastructure and the acute shortage of oxygen being faced in the country and more specifically, in Delhi, the petitioner started importing and acquiring oxygen concentrators and allied equipment from suppliers and selling them to customers through an online portal. The plea said that on account of the urgency of their requirements, several customers started arriving at the offices of the petitioner to urgently procure and access oxygen concentrators. "This resulted in significant overcrowding at the petitioner's offices and not only did this create significant problems in the functioning and operations of the petitioner but also posed a serious health risk for the petitioner's employees and also the gathered crowd," it said.

"Owing to the increase in numbers of COVID patients, there were several persons in dire need of the oxygen concentrators and, as a result, hundreds of people would queue outside the office of the petitioner, sometimes arriving in ambulances to collect oxygen concentrators. COVID positive patients were also arriving at the office premises to procure the oxygen concentrators," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

