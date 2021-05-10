Ranchi airport handled transportation of 139 oxygen tankers between Apr 24 and May 8: AAI

The Ranchi airport has handled transportation of 139 oxygen tankers in 100 planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) between April 24 and May 8, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

''The mission at Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi to overcome the oxygen crisis for the country started from April 24 and till May 8, a total of 139 oxygen tankers in 100 airplanes of the IAF have been transported,'' the AAI's press release noted. The IAF aircraft like C-17, C-130J, AN-32, IL-76 and other small aircraft have been helping in the transportation of essential material at regular intervals, the release said.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

