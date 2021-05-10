Left Menu

COVID-19: Beed sets up panel over 'discrepancy' in death stats

PTI | Beed | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:09 IST
COVID-19: Beed sets up panel over 'discrepancy' in death stats
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The health department of Beed in Maharashtra has set up a committee to find out if there is any discrepancy in the COVID-19 deaths reported and the funerals carried out as per outbreak norms in the district, an official said on Monday.

While the district's health department has stated that 273 people died due to the infection in April, those managing crematoriums and cemeteries have claimed the number of funerals carried out during this period stood at 378, the official added.

Beed city accounted for 114 of these funerals, and the rest 264 were in Ambajogai, the official said, quoting civic and municipal council records.

Speaking on the issue, District Health Officer Dr RB Pawar said Beed Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ajit Kumbhar had constituted a five-member committee to look into this alleged discrepancy.

''Sometimes institutions update death data late.

Moreover, if the death of a person from another district takes place in Beed, then the details are uploaded on the website of that district,'' he said.

''We have asked municipal councils of Beed district, SRT Medical College of Ambajogai, Beed Civil Hospital, and tehsil health officials to submit death statistics,'' Pawar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

