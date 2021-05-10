Left Menu

Malaysia declares nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Malaysia on Monday imposed a new nationwide lockdown, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all inter-state and inter-district travel will be banned, along with social gatherings.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:16 IST
Malaysia declares nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Malaysia on Monday imposed a new nationwide lockdown, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all inter-state and inter-district travel will be banned, along with social gatherings. Educational institutions will be shut but economic sectors will be allowed to continue, Muhyiddin said, without elaborating.

"Malaysia is facing a third wave of COVID-19 that could trigger a national crisis," Muhyiddin said in a statement, adding that the lockdown measures will continue until June 7. The premier said the lockdown was necessary due to the existence of new coronavirus variants with higher infection rates and growing constraints on the public health system.

Malaysia has seen a spike in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the country reporting 3,807 new cases on Monday. It has now seen a total of 444,484 cases and 1,700 deaths.

Malaysia is under a state of emergency, which was declared by Muhyiddin in January to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

US Domestic News Roundup: Obama family dog Bo dies; Colonial Pipeline hackers stole data on Thursday and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by Britis...

Daimler’s arm DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers

German auto major Daimler AGs Indian subsidiary DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers at its vaccination centre near Chennai. The company has set up the vaccination centre for the local community at its commercial vehicle manu...

Yara India to provide 3 portable oxygen generators to govt hospitals in UP

Fertiliser firm Yara India on Monday said it will soon provide three portable oxygen generators to the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. As the nation undergoes challenging circumstances due to COVID-19, Yara India is lending a helping...

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021