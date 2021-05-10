COVID-19:AP records 14,986 new cases, 84 deaths

Amaravati, May 10 (PTI): The Coronavirus caseload crossed the 13 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 14,986 fresh cases were reported from 60,124 tests in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The last one-lakh cases came in a span of five days after the state crossed the 12-lakh mark on May 5.

The state saw 16,167 Covid-19 patients recovering from the infection while another 84 succumbed in 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin.

The gross positives now mounted to 13,02,589 while the total recoveries touched 11,04,431.

The overall toll increased to 8,791.

The state now has 1,89,367 active cases, according to the bulletin.

East Godavari district reported 2,352 fresh cases in a day.

Six districts added between 1,200 and 1,700 new cases each while another six reported less than 1,000 each.

West Godavari and Guntur districts logged 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, East Godavari 10, Visakhapatnam nine, SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram eight each, Chittoor and Kurnool six each, Krishna and Srikakulam four each, Anantapuramu three and Kadapa two in 24 hours.

