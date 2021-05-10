Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 12,000 cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips below 20 pc

Over 12.31 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.Of the 22,667 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 3,229 are vacant, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:29 IST
Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 percent, the Health Department said.

The dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascribed to a smaller number of tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday.

At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7 percent, according to government data.

The positivity rate has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17.

It was 21.67 per cent on Sunday, 23.34 per cent on Saturday, 24.92 per cent on Friday, 24.29 per cent on Thursday, 26.37 per cent on Wednesday, 26.73 per cent on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on last Monday, 28.33 per cent on last Sunday and 31.6 per cent on last Saturday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. Delhi had reported 13,336 cases on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on last Monday, 20,394 cases on last Sunday and 25,219 on last Saturday.

The city had witnessed 273 deaths on Sunday, 332 deaths on Saturday, 341 on Friday, 335 on Thursday, 311 on Wednesday, 338 on Tuesday, 448 on last Monday, the highest so far, 407 on last Sunday, 412 on last Saturday, and 375 on last Friday. The national capital conducted 66,234 tests, including 57,265 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests on Sunday.

Over 13,300 people recovered from the infection during the period, the health bulletin said.

There are 85,258 active cases in the city and 52,451 of them are in home isolation, it said.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,36,218 and the death toll at 19,663. Over 12.31 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 22,667 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 3,229 are vacant, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

