MP: As COVID-19 spreads to rural areas, govt forms crisis groups

Amid a surge in coronavirus positive cases in rural areas and towns in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday decided to set up crisis management groups to ensure the effective implementation of the pandemic guidelines and related directives.

The state Home department has issued an order to this effect saying such groups will be constituted at the level of blocks, villages, and wards to check the spread of the viral infection.

Such crisis management groups (CMGs) are already functional at the district level in the state.

The CMGs will also ensure that the pandemic guidelines are being adhered to and the orders of the government are implemented in letter and spirit.

''These groups will also ensure social participation in this work,'' stated the order issued by state Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora.

The CMGs must hold at least one meeting every month, the order said.

''The block-level group will be headed by Sub- Divisional Officer (Revenue) and include officials of the departments of police, municipality, and panchayat besides representatives of local Member of Parliament, MLA, and members nominated by district collectors,'' it stated.

Block is a district sub-division for the rural development department and Panchayati Raj institutes.

The village-level committee will be headed by the chief of the administrative committee of village panchayats and include political and social workers, Asha workers and representatives of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) among others, the order said.

The ward level CMG will be headed by the local body's ward in charge and comprise representatives of the municipal commissioner or chief municipal officer along with representatives of local MP and MLA among others.

As of May 9, Madhya Pradesh's total COVID-19 tally stood at 6,71,763 with 6,420 fatalities, the state health department had said.

