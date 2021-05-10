Left Menu

Support for Japan govt hits new low as vaccinations progress slowly

Japan is struggling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, and the government last week extended a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other prefectures until the end of May - less than two months before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. In the NHK survey, conducted May 7-9, 35% of respondents said they supported Suga's government, down nine percentage points from last month.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:45 IST
Support for Japan govt hits new low as vaccinations progress slowly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government hit the lowest level since he took office last year, with a majority of the public unhappy with his handling of the pandemic, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday. Japan is struggling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, and the government last week extended a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other prefectures until the end of May - less than two months before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

In the NHK survey, conducted May 7-9, 35% of respondents said they supported Suga's government, down nine percentage points from last month. In comparison, 43% of those polled said they did not support the government. Nearly two-thirds of those polled said they did not evaluate the government's coronavirus response positively much or at all, with 82% of respondents said progress in the vaccination campaign had been slow.

Suga aims to complete vaccinating the nation's elderly population of 36 million people by the end of July, with most people in younger age brackets receiving shots after that. But as of last week, Japan had administered vaccination shots to only 2.2% of its population, mostly health care workers and the elderly, the slowest vaccination rate among wealthy countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...

Sebi comes out with new proposal for segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday comes out with a fresh proposal for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level amid instances of misuse of client collateral by trading members.Also, it has proposed to build a mechanism for re...

Pakistan need away Test matches against stronger teams: Former players

Former players reckon that neither Pakistan nor Zimbabwe achieved anything from the recent Test series between them and urged the PCB to schedule matches against stronger teams.Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistans comfortable 2-0 clea...

It's time to act decisively, but Modi-Shah on silent mode and hiding: Yechury on pandemic

As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 raged across the country, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being on silent mode at a time when they need to act decisively.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021