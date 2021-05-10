Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in clinical trial
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the coronavirus in all tested age groups as part of a mid-stage clinical trial. The company's shares were up 7% at $7.34 before the bell.Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:54 IST
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the coronavirus in all tested age groups as part of a mid-stage clinical trial.
The company's shares were up 7% at $7.34 before the bell. The trial enrolled about 400 participants aged 18 years and older at 16 U.S. sites. The company said it has selected 2 mg dose for the phase 3 segment of the trial.
Inovio plans to file preliminary mid-stage results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Last month, the company said the U.S. government pulled the funding for a late-stage study testing its vaccine candidate and it would now conduct the trial largely outside the country.
In September, the FDA put the phase 3 portion of the mid-to-late stage trial on hold for more information on the device used to inject the shot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- U.S.