INS Airavat arrives in Visakhapatnam with oxygen tanks and cylinders from Singapore

As part of the ongoing Op 'Samudra Setu' II to support the nation's fight against Covid-19, INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam on 10 May 21 with 08 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks and other critical COVID Medical Stores including 3898 Oxygen Cylinders from Singapore. The ship departed Singapore on 05 May with Oxygen tanks and cylinders were sourced through various agencies in coordination with the High Commission of India.

INS Airavat is part of nine ships that have been deployed for COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu' II for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and southeast Asia.

(With Inputs from PIB)