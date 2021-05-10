Vietnam sees 125 new domestic coronavirus cases

Vietnam reported 125 new local coronavirus cases on Monday, its health ministry said, as it sees a steady rise in infections after more than a month without a domestic case.

Vietnam's latest outbreak has spread to 26 of 63 provinces, authorities said. It has recorded a total of 3,461 coronavirus cases, with just 35 deaths, due largely to its strong containment record.

