Vietnam sees 125 new domestic coronavirus cases

Vietnam sees 125 new domestic coronavirus casesReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:02 IST
Vietnam reported 125 new local coronavirus cases on Monday, its health ministry said, as it sees a steady rise in infections after more than a month without a domestic case.
Vietnam's latest outbreak has spread to 26 of 63 provinces, authorities said. It has recorded a total of 3,461 coronavirus cases, with just 35 deaths, due largely to its strong containment record.
