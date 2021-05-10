TVS Motor co-donates oxygen concentrators to TN

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:05 IST
Chennai, May 10 (PTI): TVS Motor Company on Monday donated various medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, to the Tamil Nadu government as part of the fight against COVID-19.

OLAM International also donated similar material.

According to a State government press release, TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram-Clayton Limited, through their social arm Srinivasan Services Trust donated 500 oxygen concentrators which were received by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The concentrators, valued at Rs seven crore, were part of the 1,600 such equipment the company would be donating in the coming weeks, the release said, adding the 500 concentrators were being sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The company has also donated four lakh face masks, two lakh face shields and one lakh pair of gloves, it said.

Stalin received the oxygen concentrators and other material from Swaran Singh, Chairman, Srinivasan Services Trust, and Sethuraman, Vice-President, TVS Motors.

Similarly, 300 oxygen concentrators from OLAM International were handed over to Stalin by Singapore Consul-General Pong Kok Tian and other official, the release said.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced the opening of a vaccination centre at its plant in Oragadam, near here, for the local community.

The facility would be open from Monday to Saturday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM.

''With five vaccination booths, the centre can process upto 250 people a day,'' a company press release said.

Anyone wishing to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine should register through the government's Co-WIN site.

''Vaccinations at the DICV site would commence once doses are available. The vaccines will be administered by private hospital and government health personnel depending on availability,'' it said.

In addition to employees, DICV plans to give the vaccine free of cost to drivers of trucks of all brands. The company would continue offering the facility as a vaccination centre as long as it is necessary, the release added.

