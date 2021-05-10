Left Menu

Japanese PM slammed by lawmakers for prioritising Olympics amid pandemic

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:12 IST
Japanese PM slammed by lawmakers for prioritising Olympics amid pandemic

Japanese opposition lawmakers slammed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday for what they called his ''Olympics first'' attitude in prioritising the event even as COVID cases continue to rise on the country.

Suga pushed back at the criticism during a question and answer session in the Japanese parliament, saying his role is to do his utmost to ensure the health and safety of all during the July 23rd-August 8th games.

Concerns are rising about the ability of Suga's government to get infections under control ahead of the Olympics, which start in just over two months.

Suga decided Friday to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo until May 31 and expand the measure to six prefectures from the current four.

Japan logged about 7,000 new cases on Saturday, a highest since mid-January.

Suga added he arranged for Pfizer to donate its vaccine for athletes via the IOC, which would contribute to holding the games safely.

Public calls for a cancellation have been on the rise.

An online petition calling for the Olympics to be cancelled has gained more than 300,000 signatures in a week while a weekend survey by Japan's largest newspaper showed about 60% of the respondents calling for a cancellation.

IOC President Thomas Bach cancelled his planned trip to Japan next week because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said on Monday in a statement.

Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...

Sebi comes out with new proposal for segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday comes out with a fresh proposal for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level amid instances of misuse of client collateral by trading members.Also, it has proposed to build a mechanism for re...

Pakistan need away Test matches against stronger teams: Former players

Former players reckon that neither Pakistan nor Zimbabwe achieved anything from the recent Test series between them and urged the PCB to schedule matches against stronger teams.Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistans comfortable 2-0 clea...

It's time to act decisively, but Modi-Shah on silent mode and hiding: Yechury on pandemic

As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 raged across the country, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being on silent mode at a time when they need to act decisively.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021