Left Menu

Max Life sets up COVID-19 platform to provide medical assistance to employees

It has also set up a dedicated COVID-19 support helpdesk that provides reliable information about network hospitals and COVID-19 testing labs.The insurer has further ensured that no employee faces any loss of pay due to COVID-19 and has advanced leaves for the year of its employees to be able to take time off and take care of their own health and provide care for their families, the release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:21 IST
Max Life sets up COVID-19 platform to provide medical assistance to employees

Private life insurer Max Life Insurance (Max Life) on Monday said it has set up a mobile platform to provide medical assistance to its employees and their family members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform - Call Health - provides employees with round-the-clock services like telephonic assessment of COVID-19/flu symptoms, facilitating at-home diagnostic and testing services, home isolation support and 24 X 7 e-consultation with empanelled doctors among others, a release said. It has also set up a dedicated COVID-19 support helpdesk that provides reliable information about network hospitals and COVID-19 testing labs.

The insurer has further ensured that no employee faces any loss of pay due to COVID-19 and has advanced leaves for the year of its employees to be able to take time off and take care of their own health and provide care for their families, the release said. It has introduced 'vaccination leave' to encourage employees to get themselves vaccinated at their convenience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...

Sebi comes out with new proposal for segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday comes out with a fresh proposal for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level amid instances of misuse of client collateral by trading members.Also, it has proposed to build a mechanism for re...

Pakistan need away Test matches against stronger teams: Former players

Former players reckon that neither Pakistan nor Zimbabwe achieved anything from the recent Test series between them and urged the PCB to schedule matches against stronger teams.Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistans comfortable 2-0 clea...

It's time to act decisively, but Modi-Shah on silent mode and hiding: Yechury on pandemic

As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 raged across the country, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being on silent mode at a time when they need to act decisively.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021