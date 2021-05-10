Max Life sets up COVID-19 platform to provide medical assistance to employees

Private life insurer Max Life Insurance (Max Life) on Monday said it has set up a mobile platform to provide medical assistance to its employees and their family members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform - Call Health - provides employees with round-the-clock services like telephonic assessment of COVID-19/flu symptoms, facilitating at-home diagnostic and testing services, home isolation support and 24 X 7 e-consultation with empanelled doctors among others, a release said. It has also set up a dedicated COVID-19 support helpdesk that provides reliable information about network hospitals and COVID-19 testing labs.

The insurer has further ensured that no employee faces any loss of pay due to COVID-19 and has advanced leaves for the year of its employees to be able to take time off and take care of their own health and provide care for their families, the release said. It has introduced 'vaccination leave' to encourage employees to get themselves vaccinated at their convenience.

