Health News Roundup: UK lowers COVID alert level to 3; UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown and more

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak

Malaysia declares nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Malaysia on Monday imposed a new nationwide lockdown, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all inter-state and inter-district travel will be banned, along with social gatherings.

Despite highest birth rate, Shenzhen shows challenge of reversing China's demographic decline

From her four-bedroom flat in an affluent Shenzhen neighbourhood Sharpay Huang, 28-years-old and four months pregnant, is already weighing up how long to wait before having a second child. After graduating from a U.S. college, starting a banking career and getting married, her confidence is typical of many young professionals in the thriving southern technology hub.

BioNTech committed to deliver 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year

BioNTech said on Monday that its order backlog together with partner Pfizer for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines this year had grown to 1.8 billion doses, underscoring its role as a major global supplier of immunization shots. That was up from 1.4 billion doses announced in March.

UK lowers COVID alert level to 3

The United Kingdom's chief medical officers on Monday agreed to lower the COVID alert level to 3, which means the epidemic is in general circulation, from 4, which means transmission is high or rising exponentially. "Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently," the UK's four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country. The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths as hospitals run out of oxygen and beds and morgues and crematoria overflow. (Graphic on global cases and deaths: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

Europe dares to reopen as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered

As its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches, raising hopes that this summer's holiday season can be saved before it is too late. Exhilarated Spaniards chanting "freedom" danced in the streets as a COVID-19 curfew ended in most of the country at the weekend, while Greece reopened public beaches - with deckchairs safely spaced.

Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in clinical trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the coronavirus in all tested age groups as part of a mid-stage clinical trial. The company's shares were up 7% at $7.34 before the bell.

'Cautious hugging' and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Monday the next phase of lockdown easing in England, giving the green light to "cautious hugging" and the serving of pints inside pubs after months of strict restrictions. News about the next easing, to begin on May 17, comes as the country's chief medical officers lowered the COVID-19 alert level, meaning that an epidemic is in general circulation but transmission is no longer high or rising exponentially.

Italy's Lazio region urges people to take AstraZeneca, J&J shots

Italy's Lazio region, centred on the capital Rome, is urging people to book AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots, which have fallen out of favour with some residents over worries about possible side effects. Like many European countries, Italy briefly halted inoculations using the vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March when concern surfaced over very rare blood clots. J&J supplies were also temporarily frozen because of similar cases.

