PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:56 IST
Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik district from May 12 to 23

Strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning May 12 given the surge in COVID-19 cases, guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.

As part of the new curbs, people will not be allowed to step outside except for essential and medical reasons.

Shops selling grocery, sweets, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 12 noon for the next 12 days but only for home deliveries.

The new restrictions will come into force from noon.

As of May 9, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik stood at 3,56,084 while the death toll stood at 3,865.

Bhujbal said the number of coronavirus positive cases has risen significantly in the district compared to the previous year.

''Around 33,000-34,000 cases were added recently,'' he told reporters and underlined various issues like the dearth of hospital beds, medical oxygen and the fear of mucormycosis, also called a black fungus.

He said there is a possibility of the third wave of the pandemic, which will mainly affect children.

Bhujbal said many people still do not wear masks.

''In some parts of the district, tribals are not willing for COVID-19 vaccination fearing impotency. The number of patients in rural parts is increasing. Therefore, we will have to make efforts to bring the number of patients to zero.

''To achieve this, the lockdown will be made stringent from May 12 to 23. People such as farmers, grocers and milkmen will suffer some losses but we will make efforts to minimize the loss,'' he added.

During the next 12 days, milk can be collected from centres from 7 am to 12 noon. Home delivery of milk will be allowed only during this period. From 5 pm to 7 pm, people can purchase milk from these centres, the district administration said in an order.

Home delivery of parcels from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 7 pm.

No customers will be allowed at all these establishments.

All Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the district will remain closed during this period.

The responsibility to make available an optional arrangement to farmers to sell their goods in a decentralised manner will rest with APMCs and concerned officials, the order stated.

All vegetable markets and weekly markets in the district will remain shut. However, vegetables and fruits can be sold at safe distance alongside roads from 7 am to 12 noon.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through handcarts will be allowed, it said.

Along with medicine and oxygen manufacturing units, all other industries and construction activities will be allowed to operate only in situ.

All schools, colleges, other training institutes, playgrounds and gardens will remain closed along with marriage halls and lawns.

Only registered marriages are allowed in the District Registrar's office and only five people can attend.

A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals while only 15 people can participate in post-death rituals, it said.

All vaccination centres, banks, post offices will remain open from 9 am to 12 noon only for essential works.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that journalists in the state be categorised as frontline workers and given vaccines immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

