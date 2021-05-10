IAF aircraft fly two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta to Visakhapatnam

IAF transporter aircraft flew two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta to Visakhapatnam, needed to ease bottlenecks in the supply of the life saving gas in hospitals struggling with the burgeoning patients of COVID-19 second wave, Home Ministry officials said.

In the operation, coordinated by the Union Home Ministry, the cryogenic containers, used for storage and transport of oxygen, are being procured from across the globe and transported in Indian Air Force's IL-176 and C-17 aircraft.

The country has so far reported over 2.26 crore COVID-19 cases with over 3.66 lakh cases reported in last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data issued at 8 am on Monday.

The fatalities climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

