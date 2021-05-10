Left Menu

IAF aircraft fly two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta to Visakhapatnam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:16 IST
IAF aircraft fly two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta to Visakhapatnam

IAF transporter aircraft flew two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta to Visakhapatnam, needed to ease bottlenecks in the supply of the life saving gas in hospitals struggling with the burgeoning patients of COVID-19 second wave, Home Ministry officials said.

In the operation, coordinated by the Union Home Ministry, the cryogenic containers, used for storage and transport of oxygen, are being procured from across the globe and transported in Indian Air Force's IL-176 and C-17 aircraft.

The country has so far reported over 2.26 crore COVID-19 cases with over 3.66 lakh cases reported in last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data issued at 8 am on Monday.

The fatalities climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter handle of J-K Lt Governor suspended briefly due to technical glitch

The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly due to an automated systems error and was restored later.A Twitter spokesperson, when approached, said, The account was flagged by our automated ...

MP sees 9,715 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fatalities; 7,324 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 9,715 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,81,478 and the toll to 6,501, the state health department said.A total of 7,324 patients were discharged from hospit...

Navjot Sidhu again takes on Pb CM over 2015 Kotkapura firing

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday over the 2015 Kotkapura firing, saying the high courts order to form a new SIT to probe the incident was accepted by the state government...

Workhorse shares skid as electric truck maker cuts production target

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc slumped 9 on Monday, after the electric truck maker reported quarterly revenue that was about a fifth of what Wall Street expected, prompting the company to slash its annual production target by nearly half. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021