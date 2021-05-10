J-K adds 3,614 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,20,546 on Monday as 3,614 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 2,782 with 56 fatalities, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,496 were reported from the Jammu division and 2,118 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 701, followed by 658 in Jammu and 343 in Budgam, the officials said.

Of the 56 fresh deaths, 39 were reported from the Jammu region and 17 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 49,951, while 1,67,813 patients have recovered so far, they said.

