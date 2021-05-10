100-bed COVID care centre set up at Delhi’s Mount Carmel School

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a first, a 100-bed dedicated COVID care centre has been opened at a prominent private school in the national capital. The centre set up at Mount Carmel School in south west Delhi's Dwarka has a team of 75 volunteers, including nurses, paramedics and doctors, its dean Michael Williams said on Monday. He said it is a collaborative effort of 100 churches across the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently praised the school for the initiative.

While government schools are functioning as vaccination centres and COVID care centres, this is probably the first instance of a private school taking such an initiative.

''Almost six weeks ago, our group of church friends started this planning. Almost 100 churches across Delhi have come together for this,'' Williams told PTI.

All beds at the centre will function on oxygen concentrators and cylinders. The school's oxygen generation plant is also likely to be functional within a week's time, he said.

The plant will be able to fill 1,500 cylinders of a capacity of 100 litres, he said.

The centre will cater to patients with mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection.

''We will cater to those patients whose oxygen levels can be maintained above 90 with oxygen and will be giving them all the medicines and steroids. We have also tied up with a local diagnostic lab to help in testing for platelet count and blood sugar,'' the dean added.

Michael Williams lost his father V K Williams to the virus on Sunday and his mother is also battling the infection.

''I recovered from the infection two days ago. I even lost my younger brother to the virus a few months back. My mother is still battling the disease. The centre has been named as 'The Vijay Williams COVID Care centre' as a tribute to my father,'' he said.

PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

