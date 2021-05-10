Left Menu

'Black fungus' complication adds to India's COVID woes

The Indian government has told doctors to look out for signs of mucormycosis or "black fungus" in COVID-19 patients as hospitals report a rise in cases of the rare but potentially fatal infection. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said at the weekend that doctors treating COVID-19 patients, diabetics and those with compromised immune systems should watch for early symptoms including sinus pain or nasal blockage on one side of the face, one-sided headache, swelling or numbness, toothache and loosening of teeth.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:40 IST
'Black fungus' complication adds to India's COVID woes

The Indian government has told doctors to look out for signs of mucormycosis or "black fungus" in COVID-19 patients as hospitals report a rise in cases of the rare but potentially fatal infection.

The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said at the weekend that doctors treating COVID-19 patients, diabetics and those with compromised immune systems should watch for early symptoms including sinus pain or nasal blockage on one side of the face, one-sided headache, swelling or numbness, toothache and loosening of teeth. The disease, which can lead to blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood, is strongly linked to diabetes. And diabetes can in turn be exacerbated by steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat severe COVID-19.

"There have been cases reported in several other countries - including the UK, U.S., France, Austria, Brazil and Mexico, but the volume is much bigger in India," said David Denning, a professor at Britain's Manchester University and an expert at the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (GAFFI) charity. "And one of the reasons is lots and lots of diabetes, and lots of poorly controlled diabetes."

India has not published national data on mucormycosis but has said there is no major outbreak. Media reports have pointed to cases in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, and Gujarat. Aparna Mukherjee, a scientist at ICMR, said: "It's not something to panic about, but you have to be aware of when to seek consultation."

But it is a complication that India's overwhelmed hospitals, desperately short of beds as well as the oxygen needed for severely ill COVID-19 patients, could do without. Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of the Center of Advanced Research in Medical Mycology in the Indian city of Chandigarh and an adviser to GAFFI, said that even before COVID-19, mucormycosis was more common in India than in most countries, "partly because of the millions who have diabetes".

He said serious cases might require specific antifungal therapy and several operations. P Suresh, head of opthalmology at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, Mumbai, said his hospital had treated at least 10 such patients in the past two weeks, roughly twice as many as in the entire year before the pandemic.

All had been infected with COVID-19 and most were diabetic or had received immunosuppressant drugs. Some had died, and some had lost their eyesight, he said. Other doctors spoke of a similar surge in cases. "Previously if I saw one patient a year, I now see about one a week," said Nishant Kumar, a consultant ophthalmologist at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai, noting the potential for contamination of oxygen pipes and humidifiers in hospitals.

Denning called it a "triple whammy". "You've got a high rate of mucormycosis, you've got a lot of steroids - maybe too much - being used, and then you've got diabetes which is not being well controlled or managed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter handle of J-K Lt Governor suspended briefly due to technical glitch

The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly due to an automated systems error and was restored later.A Twitter spokesperson, when approached, said, The account was flagged by our automated ...

MP sees 9,715 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fatalities; 7,324 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 9,715 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,81,478 and the toll to 6,501, the state health department said.A total of 7,324 patients were discharged from hospit...

Navjot Sidhu again takes on Pb CM over 2015 Kotkapura firing

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday over the 2015 Kotkapura firing, saying the high courts order to form a new SIT to probe the incident was accepted by the state government...

Workhorse shares skid as electric truck maker cuts production target

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc slumped 9 on Monday, after the electric truck maker reported quarterly revenue that was about a fifth of what Wall Street expected, prompting the company to slash its annual production target by nearly half. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021