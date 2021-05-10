Left Menu

Dharavi reports single-digit COVID-19 cases after two months

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi reported nine new COVID-19 infections on Monday, its single- digit case count after two months, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with the addition of nine fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 infections in the slum-dominated area rose to 6,632.

On March 11, the densely populated slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, had reported seven COVID-19 cases, according to the official.

The financial capital has been reporting a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

At present, Dharavi has 727 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,561 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

On Sunday, Dharavi had reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, while on April 8, it had witnessed the highest-ever 99 infections.

The first coronavirus case in the sprawling slum locality was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

