MP: Plasma therapy rate fixed at Rs 11,000 in Indore division

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the administration in the Indore division of Madhya Pradesh has fixed Rs 11,000 as the maximum charge for plasma therapy in private hospitals, a senior official said on Monday.

''We came to know that private hospitals in the division were charging anywhere from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from patients for the plasma therapy, which is quite high,'' Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma told reporters after holding a meeting with operators of private hospitals.

This rate for the plasma therapy will be applicable in all the eight districts- Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khandwa and Burhanpur- of the division, he said.

Sharma said plasma therapy is given free in government hospitals.

The convalescent plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into an active coronavirus patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)