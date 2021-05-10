Army's Western Command sets up 3 COVID hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala

The Indian Army's Western Command has set up three hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala in collaboration with the local administration of the respective states, an official statement said on Monday.

''The hospitals have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate/symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19,'' the Army statement noted.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

''The hospitals (in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala) have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate or symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19,'' it said.

The COVID-19 hospital at Chandigarh was opened on Monday while the hospitals at Faridabad and Patiala will open on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, the statement noted.

The Army commander has dedicated these hospitals to the respective states, saying these hospitals have been set up on a war footing in coordination with the civil administration of respective states or union territory, the statement added.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)