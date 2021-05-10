Left Menu

Army's Western Command sets up 3 COVID hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:43 IST
Army's Western Command sets up 3 COVID hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala

The Indian Army's Western Command has set up three hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala in collaboration with the local administration of the respective states, an official statement said on Monday.

''The hospitals have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate/symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19,'' the Army statement noted.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

''The hospitals (in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala) have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate or symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19,'' it said.

The COVID-19 hospital at Chandigarh was opened on Monday while the hospitals at Faridabad and Patiala will open on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, the statement noted.

The Army commander has dedicated these hospitals to the respective states, saying these hospitals have been set up on a war footing in coordination with the civil administration of respective states or union territory, the statement added.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID curfew restrictions extended by one week in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.Besides, non-essential shops will continue to remain shut, ac...

Sify’s Q4 net profit jumps over 6-fold to Rs 90 crore

IT company Sify Technologies posted over a six-fold jump in profit at Rs 90.4 crore for the March ended quarter due to rapid digital transformation of business amid COVID-19 pandemic.The company had posted a profit of Rs 13.4 crore in the s...

Ex-Defence OPD on e-Sanjeevani platform further strengthened

The successful rollout of Ex-Defence OPD on e-Sanjeevani httpsesanjeevaniopd.in platform on 07 May 2021 is further strengthened today. Retired AFMS doctors have come forward and extended their support to the needy patients in Rajasthan. Tw...

UN says Europe needs more efficient mechanisms to handle migrant arrivals

Europe could easily manage hundreds of migrants arriving on its shores if it had more predictable state-led systems to deal with such matters, the U.N.s refugees chief said, pointing to the arrival of hundreds on Italys Lampedusa island at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021