COVID care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib starts operations with 300 beds

Twenty-five patients had been admitted in the facility by 6 pm, an official said, adding that only those with oxygen saturation level above 85 will be given treatment here.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who visited the COVID care centre in the afternoon, said the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has provided the infrastructure for the facility and the Delhi government has given medical support.The centre has been attached with LNJP Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:56 IST
The Guru Teg Bahadur COVID Care Centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi started operations on Monday with 400 oxygen beds. The facility became operational at 2 pm. Twenty-five patients had been admitted in the facility by 6 pm, an official said, adding that only those with oxygen saturation level above 85 will be given treatment here.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who visited the COVID care centre in the afternoon, said the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has provided the infrastructure for the facility and the Delhi government has given medical support.

''The centre has been attached with LNJP Hospital. If any patient develops critical symptoms, he or she will be shifted to the hospital,'' he said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, DSGMC president, said the COVID care centre is being managed by 50 doctors from the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. They will be supported by a team of 150 nurses and ward boys.

All beds have oxygen concentrators. The facility has a backup of 150 D-type cylinders. It has all essential drugs, including Remdesivir and Fabiflu, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Sirsa said.

''Patients who need up to 20 litres per minute of oxygen can be treated here,'' he said, adding that the treatment, ambulance service and food will be completely free.

Sirsa also said Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore to the centre.

