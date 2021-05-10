Left Menu

DoT urges health ministry to consider prioritising frontline telecom workers for COVID vaccine

PTI has seen a copy of the letter.When contacted, COAI Director General SP Kochhar on Monday reiterated that telecom workers needed to be vaccinated on a priority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:03 IST
DoT urges health ministry to consider prioritising frontline telecom workers for COVID vaccine

The telecom department has urged the health ministry to ''favourably'' consider the industry's request to provide COVID-19 vaccine to frontline telecom workers on a priority basis.

The Department of Telecom (DoT), in a letter dated March 16, said it endorses the request of the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) in this regard.

''There is no doubt that the telecom field force continues to work relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted data and voice services across the country and that in this endeavour the risk exposure for COVID-19 is high,'' Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash had said.

Citing COAI's plea to treat frontine telecom workers as ''telecom warriors'' and prioritise them for receiving COVID vaccine, DoT urged the health ministry to favourably consider the request made by the industry association. PTI has seen a copy of the letter.

When contacted, COAI Director General SP Kochhar on Monday reiterated that telecom workers needed to be vaccinated on a priority. Back in March, COAI had written to DoT highlighting how telecom warriors continue to work persistently.

''It would be impossible for people to function – conduct everyday business, bank, learn, utilise telehealth services and simply communicate, all while minimising exposure if the frontline workers had not been at the forefront,'' COAI had said in its letter dated March 15 on the issue.

It is essential that they are classified under the frontline workers category and given priority for getting the COVID-19 prevention vaccine, COAI had said.

''We thus request you to kindly categorise telecom warriors as frontline workers and take up the issue with the Ministry of Health to get them in the priority list for getting the vaccination,'' COAI had said.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to a morning update by the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. Subsequently, it was opened for different age groups.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 17-crore mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID curfew restrictions extended by one week in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.Besides, non-essential shops will continue to remain shut, ac...

Sify’s Q4 net profit jumps over 6-fold to Rs 90 crore

IT company Sify Technologies posted over a six-fold jump in profit at Rs 90.4 crore for the March ended quarter due to rapid digital transformation of business amid COVID-19 pandemic.The company had posted a profit of Rs 13.4 crore in the s...

Ex-Defence OPD on e-Sanjeevani platform further strengthened

The successful rollout of Ex-Defence OPD on e-Sanjeevani httpsesanjeevaniopd.in platform on 07 May 2021 is further strengthened today. Retired AFMS doctors have come forward and extended their support to the needy patients in Rajasthan. Tw...

UN says Europe needs more efficient mechanisms to handle migrant arrivals

Europe could easily manage hundreds of migrants arriving on its shores if it had more predictable state-led systems to deal with such matters, the U.N.s refugees chief said, pointing to the arrival of hundreds on Italys Lampedusa island at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021