COVID: 53 more deaths in Himachal Pradesh, active cases crosses 34,000-mark

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,925 on Monday with 53 more fatalities, while 4,359 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,35,782, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 34,417.

A total of 1,925 more people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 99,400, the official added.

