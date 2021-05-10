PFC organises COVID-19 vaccination camp, gets 556 people inoculated

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Monday said it has organised an inoculation drive, where 556 individuals received the vaccination.

''State-owned non-banking financial firm, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) organised COVID-19 vaccination camps for employees and dependent family members of PFC and PFCCL (between 18 to 44 years), employees of Ministry of Power (MoP) and other CPSUs working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power,'' a PFC statement said. A total of 556 individuals were inoculated during the vaccination drive to cover all eligible employees and their dependents for protection against COVID-19, it added.

The vaccination drive was organised on May 6 and 10, 2021 in association with Apollo Hospital for the eligible individuals between the age group of 18-44 years at PFC Office, New Delhi. The first dose of the vaccine (Covishield) was administered to the recipients.

All the safety protocols for COVID-19 were followed during the vaccination camp. The camp was organised in line with the direction of the Ministry of Power.

The vaccination drive was another step taken by PFC to break the chain of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)