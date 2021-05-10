English data shows single dose of AZ COVID-19 vaccine gives 80% lower risk of death

English data shows single dose of AZ COVID-19 vaccine gives 80% lower risk of deathReuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:17 IST
Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said on Monday.
It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses in its new analysis.
