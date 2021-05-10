Bengal logs record 134 deaths, 19,445 new cases; positivity rate at 31%

West Bengal on Monday reported record 134 COVID-19 deaths, besides registering the highest single-day spike of 19,445 new cases, the state Health Department said.

The cases were detected after testing 62,186 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 31.26 per cent.

There are 1,26,663 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal's tally went past the 10-lakh mark with the detection of the new cases. The state has so far recorded 10,12,604 cases.

The death toll was at 12,461.

The state reported 18,675 recoveries in the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 86.26 per cent.

